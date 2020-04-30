Dreamers of 'Naya Pakistan' destroyed country: Hamza Shahbaz

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – Taking jibe at the incumbent government, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has said that those who dreamed of a ‘Naya Pakistan’ destroyed the country.

Addressing the workers convention, Hamza Shahbaz said that the entire nation was waiting for their PML-N leaders [to return to power]. “PMLN workers had unyielding courage and resilience and they had bravely faced jails to support their leaders,” he added.

“The storm of ‘Tabdeeli Sarkar’ has changed the lives of the people. The coming era belongs to PML-N while we will take the nation out of deprivation. People now say they want the old Pakistan back,” the PML-N leader said.

Hamza Shehbaz criticised the PTI government saying it had left tens of thousands of people jobless and demolished homes instead of delivering on its promise to provide 5 million housing units. “Petrol has gone up by Rs 21 in the last three months. The current government has shown the people big dreams; while Imran Khan gets up in the morning and says bring a case against PML-N.”

The opposition leader in Punjab Assembly maintained that five million houses are being talked about but the houses of the poor are being demolished. “PML-N has brought the country out of darkness. “Today, the peasantry and the working class in the country are facing difficulties,” he said, predicting the victory of the PML-N in upcoming elections.

