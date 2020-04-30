No secret talks with banned TTP, clarifies defence minister

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) – Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak issued a clarification on Sunday saying no secret talks are being held with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan or Pakistan.

Speaking to the journalists, the minister said that the Afghan government has assured that its territory will not be used against Pakistan. He said that Afghanistan would be recognized only after consultation with all the countries of the region, adding that the whole world must cooperate for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

Pervez Khattak termed 22-member forward bloc scandal as the biggest lie of the century, saying that inflation in the country was due to international impact.

The defence minister also said that Imran Khan is bringing Ehsaas Programme and Kisan Card scheme for the poor. “This will enable the poor to get cheap edible,” he added.

He further said that the opposition will continue to make noise; they are going to be defeated again as before, the country s economy is getting better day by day, Imran Khan is an honest leader while thieves will not get NRO.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government was holding disarmament talks with some factions of the proscribed TTP.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, he said that the Afghan Taliban were assisting the negotiations, however, nothing could be said on the success of the talks at this time.

“I think some Taliban factions want to talk to the government for peace and reconciliation and we are in contact with some of these factions,” Imran Khan said.

To a question regarding the talks, the prime minister said that the dialogues are about reconciliation process and if successful, will lead to the government "forgiving" them, "and then they become normal citizens".

Imran Khan said, "I am not in favor of a military solution to the issues and also hopeful of an agreement, however, talks with the Taliban may not be fruitful, but we are talking."