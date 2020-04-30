KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced to hold a power show in the port city on October 17.

According to details, the rally, which is being held to remember martyrs of October 18 incident, will be held in Jinnah Garden near mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. Central leadership of the party including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the power show.

The party has written to DC East seeking permission for the rally and use of loudspeaker. The workers of the party have been urged to strictly follow coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).