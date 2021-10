Approximately about 150 thousand people will commute on the buses daily.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – 64 new buses will join the fleet of provincial capital’s metro on Monday.

According to details, the new fleet will replace the existing one and the PMA has completed necessary arrangements in this regard. All the buses have been manufactured in China.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the buses, which are environment friendly, more comfortable and have mobile charging slots.

