ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the follow-up to the talks held in Dushanbe last month. They expressed satisfaction on the existing level of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the resolve to continue mutual efforts to further strengthen close ties.

PM Imran Khan shared with President Rahmon Pakistan’s contribution to efforts for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan. He underlined the importance of national reconciliation in this context.

Imran Khan underscored the urgent imperative to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

He emphasised the important role of international community in providing necessary humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The premier also highlighted the immediate importance of economic engagement with Afghanistan to prevent economic meltdown and to alleviate the sufferings of common people.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact with a view to further coordinating their efforts in support of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The prime minister also thanked President Rahmon for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the recent visit to Dushanbe.