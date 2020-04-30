A four-member bench of the IHC will hear the case on Monday October 4.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea against acquittal of former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zadari in Polo Ground Reference.

The anti-graft watchdog had challenged the accountability court’s verdict of acquitting the former president in the polo ground reference.

In 2014, an accountability court had acquitted former president Asif Ali Zardari in the polo ground reference, but rejected his acquittal plea in two other corruption references, directing the prosecution to proceed further with these cases.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the polo-ground corruption reference in the Accountability Court in 2000, and implicated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and spouse Asif Ali Zardari along with two former CDA chairmen Shafi Sehwani and Saeed Mehdi. The former CDA chairmen were alleged to have constructed a polo ground in the Prime Minister House during Benazir Bhutto’s first term in office at the expense of public money.

The names of Benazir Bhutto and ex-chairman CDA Shafi Sahwani were dropped from the reference after their death.

It was alleged in the reference that the construction of the polo ground was executed on verbal orders from Zardari and Mehdi. The polo ground costed an estimated Rs52.29 million loss to the national exchequer.