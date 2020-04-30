Shaheen cyclone: Rain, thunderstorm predicted in coastal areas of Balochistan

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Rain-wind-thunderstorms with few heavy (isolated very heavy) falls are likely in Gwadar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech and Panjgur districts of Balochistan as the severe cyclonic storm “Shaheen” moved west-northwestward during last 12 hours with a speed of 10km/hr.



According to latest update by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclone now lies centred near latitude 24.0N and longitude 62.5E, at a distance of about 125km south of Gwadar, 250km southwest of Ormara and 470 km west of Karachi.



Estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 110-120km/hr with sea condition very rough/high around the system centre, the Met office stated.



It further added that the system is likely to keep moving west-northwestwards till today evening and then recurve southwestward towards Oman northern coast.



The department also advised all the concerned authorities of Balochistan to remain alert during the forecast period.