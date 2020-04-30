LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that government is giving NRO to banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

While talking to media persons, Rana Sanaullah said that economy is in worst condition while US dollar has risen to Rs172 and there are talks of sanctioning Pakistan along with Afghanistan but government is busy in filing cases against opposition parties.

The PML-N leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not willing to consult opposition leader but government is happily engaged in talks with banned TTP.

Rana Sanaullah urged people to support the opposition to send the ‘puppet’ government packing.