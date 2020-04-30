Met Office has predicted more rains in different parts of the country during next 24 hours.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Heavy rain with thunderstorm in Lahore and its adjacent areas in the wee hours of Saturday turned the weather pleasant, Dunya News reported.

The heavy rain was reported from parts of the city including Lakhmi Chowk, Mall Raod, Shimla Pahari, Data Darbar, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad and several other localities. Rain was also reported from other parts of Punjab including Gujrat, Sangla Hill, Muredke, Nankana Sahib and Safdarabad.

Heavy rain in Lahore inundates low-lying areas. The rain water entered the houses located in the low-lying areas of the city. Roads were submerged under rain water causing problems for the flow of traffic early morning.

Dozens of LESCO feeders tripped due to heavy rain and strong wind in the city, resulting in power outage in various areas. Almost half of the city was without electricity.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in upper and central Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lower Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

