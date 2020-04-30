QUETTA (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed one more life in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 349 in the province, Dunya News reported.

At least 17 more persons were tested positive for the deadly disease in the province in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients infected by the COVID-19 to 31,973 in the province. The new cases were reported in Quetta, Turbat, Gwadar, Mastung and Loralai districts.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 623 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 17 persons were tested positive for COVID-19.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 147 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,477 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Friday was recorded at 2.73 percent in the province.

