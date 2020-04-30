Jam Kamal has announced his resignation as president of the Balochistan Awami Party.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has announced his resignation as president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Dunya News reported.

In his message on Twitter, Jam Kamal asked BAP central organiser Jan Jamali and general secretary BAP Manzoor Kakar to have a meeting and announce BAP party elections at the earliest.

Jam Kamal said: "Alhamdulillah served a good three year as party president and relinquish from my party presidentship post today."

I would ask BAP central Organiser Mr Jan jamali and Mr Manzoor Kakar GS of BAP to have a meeting and annouce BAP party elections at earliest.



Alhamdulillah served a good three year as party president and relinquish from my party presidentship post today. pic.twitter.com/nPbkr9OOls — Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 1, 2021

Jam Kamal said that it has been an honour for me to be the first president of this party and added that BAP has shown great democratic values and space for all its members. No party has so much space of freedom as BAP has where everyone can express their views, suggestions and criticism openly and without fear.

"Inshallah this party shall grow more in Balochistan and I am very hopeful that its youth and upcoming members shall build its foundation stronger and gradually the opportunist shall leave its ranks and let it grow and progress," Jam Kamal said.

