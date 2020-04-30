Fawad Ch said a result of thousands of sacrifices, we have defeated terrorist organizations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that some people in the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) want to fulfill their pledge of allegiance to Pakistan and the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believe that such people should be given a chance.

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan s statement regarding talks with the proscribed outfit, he said that there was a lot of talk about the statement of the prime minister.

The minister said that following years of hard work, and as a result of thousands of sacrifices, we have defeated terrorist organizations in Pakistan. We have completely eradicated India s network.

He said Pakistan is standing stronger than ever and now the state needs to move forward, adding that policies are made in a specific context.