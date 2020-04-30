NAB approves inquiry against former SSP Rao Anwar, seizure of bank accounts

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The regional board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Karachi has approved the conversion of four inquiries into the investigation on Friday.

According to the reports, the Karachi anti-graft watchdog body approved the initiation of an investigation against former senior superintendent police (SSP) Rao Anwar and the seizure of his nine bank accounts in assets beyond known sources of income.

Rao Anwar was accused of possessing assets beyond known sources of income that led the anti-corruption watchdog to launch an inquiry into its assets. According to the corruption watchdog body, Rao Anwar owned assets worth billions.

Moreover, the NAB regional board has recommended converting the inquiry into an investigation against the officers and employees of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Karachi chapter also recommended the headquarters to convert other inquiries into investigations.