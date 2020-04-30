Pakistan values its relations with Denmark, says COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan values its relations with Denmark and wants to enhance relations based on common interest.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), the Denmark foreign minister called on COAS Bajwa at GHQ on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation and collaboration/partnership in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed.

The ISPR said that the army chief said that Pakistan values its relations with Denmark on the occasion. “We earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest,” Gen Bajwa said as quoting the ISPR.

According to the ISPR, the foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to further improve cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.