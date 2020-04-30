Customs seizes foreign goods worth of Rs50 million

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Conducting operations in different areas, Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan Friday foiled the smuggling bids inside country and seized foreign goods worth of 50 million rupees.

According to the spokesperson of the customs department, the officials conducted operations in Nok Kundi, Nushki and Manikhawa areas and foiled the smuggling attempt and seized foreign goods worth Rs 50 million.

The customs spokesman informed that the seized foreign goods were included cloth, tea leaves, crockery and cosmetics. While two pick-up vehicles, a truck frame and tires were seized from a Mazda truck hidden under the guise of apples in Manikhawa.

He further mentioned that the recovered foreign goods were being smuggled inside the country.