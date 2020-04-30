SRINAGAR (Web Desk): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth in Shopian district.



The youth was killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Rakhama area of the district.



A senior police officer claimed that a youth has been killed whose identification is being ascertained while the operation in the area is going on till the last reports came in.



Earlier, an Indian official said that a joint team of Indian Army, CRPF and police personnel launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the area.

