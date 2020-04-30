Pakistan reports 1,411 coronavirus cases, 56 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 56 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,246,538. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,785 on Friday.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,411 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Till now 12,595 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,379 in Sindh 5,525 in KP, 922 in Islamabad, 737 in Azad Kashmir, 348 in Balochistan, and 184 in GB.



Furthermore, 457,928 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 431,666 in Punjab 174,017 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,516 in Islamabad, 34,157 in Azad Kashmir, 32,926 in Balochistan and 10,328 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,435,155 coronavirus tests and 49,049 in the last 24 hours. 1,167,189 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,948 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.87 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 58,963,116 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 557,239 in last 24 hours. 28,407,862 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 600,798 received their second dose in last 24 hours.



The number of total administered doses has reached to 81,634,971 with 1,126,402 in the last 24 hours.