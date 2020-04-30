TANK (Dunya News) – Security personnel on Thursday have killed commander of banned outfit Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Khuwaza Deen, in Tank area during an operation.



According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence based raid and destroyed hideout of terrorists.



In an exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar embraced martyrdom.



The security officials also recovered weapons and explosives from the hideout.