LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday has claimed that previous governments had deliberately left some areas underdeveloped.



In a statement, the CM said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to develop all the areas without any discrimination.



He further assured to complete all the projects related to the welfare of the people on priority basis.



Earlier, a delegation of parliamentarians had called on CM Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed development projects in their respective constituencies.



MPAs from different districts included Nadeem Qureshi, Mamoon Tarar, Niaz Hussain Khan, Javed Akhtar Lund and others called on him at CM’s secretariat.



During the meeting with the parliamentarians, Usman Buzdar said that former rulers believed in merely using lip service but the incumbent government was taking practical measures for real development of the province.



The MPAs apprised the CM about the progress of different ongoing and new developmental projects in their respective constituencies.



The chief minister said that development projects would be completed with the consultation of public representatives. He added that due importance gives to the proposals of elected representatives in the formulation and completion of development projects.



Usman Buzdar said the government was monitoring the developmental projects of neglected and ignored areas, adding that development was the right of every town, village and city.