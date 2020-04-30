ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A dedicated complaint category “Farmers/Agriculture" has been activated at Pakistan Citizen’s Portal to facilitate the farmers and resolve their issues in a timely and effective manner.



According to the PM Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that the complaints received under this category shall be given top priority and be resolved on merit.



The prime minister instructed that information about the facility shall be disseminated to farmers through social media platforms, district administrations and display of banners at the offices dealing with farmers.



The prime minister has also directed the Chief Secretaries and the Federal Secretary concerned to convene exclusive progress review meetings after every four months on the issues of farmers reported on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal, and take necessary corrective measures.