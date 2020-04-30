Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department has advised the authorities concerned to remain alert as widespread rain and strong windstorm is expected in various places of Sindh and Balochistan during the next two to three days.

The Met office informed that the well-marked low-pressure currently lying over south Gujarat, India is likely to move north-westward and cause a depression in Arabian Sea and generation of a Cyclonic Storm by Friday.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy or very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in almost entire Sindh from today till Saturday and in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till Sunday.

About the possible impact, the met office revealed that sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with high surge during the period.

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly.

Meanwhile, Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, southern Punjab, southeast Balochistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas during next twelve hours.

However, heavy falls are also likely in lower Sindh during the period. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities this morning was recorded as 24 degree centigrade in Islamabad, 27 degrees in Lahore, Karachi 30, Peshawar 28, Quetta 20, Murree 16, Gilgit 14 and Muzaffarabad 22 degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected in Jammu, Anantnag, Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula was 17 degree centigrade, Jammu 25, Leh 11 and Anantnag 18 degree centigrade.