Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed when a house located near New Murree Bhorih Chowk in Murree caught fire on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

Three fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the blaze under control. The dead bodies were taken to hospital.

According to initial reports, fire broke out as petrol and diesel was stored in the house.