Heavy rain, thunderstorm expected in Karachi, other parts

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Meteorological Department has warned about the rain system which will enter Karachi in the next 12 to 18 hours, as a result of which heavy rains are expected in the metropolis, with fears of a hurricane in the Arabian Sea.

A statement from the Meteorological Department said that the rain system is present in Indian Gujarat, while the rain system is developing in Karachi, other parts of Sindh and Balochistan and warned about torrential rains till October 3.

The department said that the system is likely to bring heavy rains from tomorrow while monsoon winds will enter with more intensity and it is also likely that urban flooding situation will arise.

Statement said that tomorrow and the day after is the time of heavy spell of rain, during which winds can blow at speeds of 35 to 40 nautical miles adding that fishermen should avoid going into the deep sea.

