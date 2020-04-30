LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that government is in panic after verdict of British National Crime Agency (NCA).

Addressing a press conference, Shehbaz Sharif said that government levelled accusation of corruption of billions of rupees but Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to find any evidence of corruption.

Opposition Leader said that ministers used to make false claims, a news story was published in British newspaper Daily Mail and leadership and members of PML-N were sent to jail because of these accusations but nothing was proved.

Talking about NCA probe against Sharifs, PML-N president claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advisor Shahzad Akbar met officials of NCA on December 9, 2019 and the agency received a letter from Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) on December 11.

Shehbaz said that government went through all this just to fool the masses and lie to the people.

The PML-N leader added that NCA ended its probe, the court closed the case and now lies of Imran Niazi and his followers have been exposed. No stone was left unturned to defame me but soon time will prove that who is honest, he added.