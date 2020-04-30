The ambassador also invited CM Punjab to visit the kingdom.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting it was decided to promote bilateral relations in diverse fields. Both sides also agreed to sign MoU for promotion of bilateral trade during Dubai Expo.

Usman Buzdar said that government is planning to introduce zero NOC policy in special economic zones.

On the occasion, Saudi envoy said that people of Pakistan and loving and international tourism can further improve Pakistan’s image in the world.

