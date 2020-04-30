Asad Umar said that eight crore people have administered coronavirus vaccination so far.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday has decided to ease restrictions in eight cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Peshawar after decrease in coronavirus cases.



Addressing a press conference with Prime Minister s Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC chairman Asad Umar said that the authorities have allowed participation of 300 people for indoor and 1000 for outdoor events.



Restaurants and tombs will be opened seven days only for vaccinated citizens, he told, urging the people to get themselves vaccinated as early as possible.



Asad Umar further said that eight crore people have administered coronavirus vaccination so far.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 52 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,243,385. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,690.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,560 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,595 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,379 in Sindh 5,525 in KP, 922 in Islamabad, 737 in Azad Kashmir, 348 in Balochistan, and 184 in GB.



Furthermore, 456,897 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 430,353 in Punjab 173,548 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,287 in Islamabad, 34,101 in Azad Kashmir, 32,888 in Balochistan and 10,311 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 19,333,471 coronavirus tests and 48,836 in the last 24 hours. 1,167,189 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,948 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.19 percent.

So far, 57,897,219 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 457,259 in last 24 hours. 27,331,678 citizens have been have been fully vaccinated while 524,537 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 79,533,208 with 962,907 in the last 24 hours.