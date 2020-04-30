FIA said that this is the same questionnaire to which Shahbaz has not yet submitted the answers.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sent a performa comprising 20 questions to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in fake accounts and money laundering cases, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, questionnaire was sent to Shahbaz Sharif at his residence 96-H Model Town where it was duly received. Sources said that the questionnaire has also been faxed at his chamber in the National Assembly.

Sources also revealed that this is the same questionnaire to which the PML-N president has not yet submitted the answers. The Federal Investigation Agency has also directed that the reply be submitted by fax or e-mail by October 8.

