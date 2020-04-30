Enemies will benefit from differences within party: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that our enemies will succeed wherever there are differences in the party.

Addressing the party’s Rawalpindi division meeting organized by PML-N Punjab chapter, Maryam Nawaz said that once again Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have emerged as victorious, referring to the UK’s court ruling to unfreeze Shehbaz Sharif and family’s accounts.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, senior leader Ahsan Iqbal, former Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Jamal Kakar, Owais Leghari, Hanif Abbasi, Mushtaq Minhas, Ata Tarar, Tahira Aurangzeb and others attended the meeting.

Maryam while criticizing incumbent PTI government and its ministers said that the British court ruling has silenced them and they do not understand what they should do now.

Maryam Nawaz said that if false cases were not made against us then how do people know what is true and what is false.

"We have not bargained for power for a few years, the PML-N is a long race horse, our future is even better than in the past," she said.

If we forget the differences and contest the elections, we will win. The loss of the party is the loss of everyone, she added.

She said that if the whole party stands with Nawaz Sharif, then there will be free and fair elections. The oppressor will not give the right by placing it in the plate. The right has to be taken, said Maryam.



