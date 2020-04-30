Shafqat vows to resolve PBSA issues

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that Pakistan Boys Scouts Association (PBSA) was facing many issues which need to be resolved on priority basis.

Talking to media persons while conducting the elections for new Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boys Scouts Association, he said that the issues of association will be highlighted in Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference.

The government was not responsible of everything, he said adding, Boys Scouts Association is an independent institution.

He reiterated to work more for the stability of association.

Meanwhile, Sarfraz Qamar Daha has won the election of Chief Commissioner Pakistan Boys Scouts Association.

He defeated Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind by nine votes. Sarfraz Daha took 40 votes against 31 of Sardar Yar Rind.