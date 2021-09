Peshawar, Noushera, Buner and Khyber have been listed as the most affected districts in the report.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been hit by dengue fever.



The provincial health department has issued a report of dengue cases from September 11 to September 27, mentioning that dengue has been confirmed in 1057 patients.

Peshawar, Noushera, Buner and Khyber have been listed as the most affected districts in the report.