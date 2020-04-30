ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that no case was filed against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

While addressing a press conference, Shahzad Akbar said the impression that Shehbaz Sharif was acquitted in a case is wrong as the order of National Crime Agency (NCA) was regarding freezing of two accounts of Suleman Shehbaz.

The PM’s aide said that the two-page verdict of British court was issued on September 10 and Shehbaz Sharif’s name was not even mentioned once in the whole order.

Shahzad Akbar further explained that no case was filed against Shehbaz Sharif so the impression PML-N is trying to project is wrong. However, there are still two money laundering cases against PML-N President in Pakistan, he added.

It should be noted that the bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and Suleman Shehbaz were frozen in December 2019 on a court order and were subject to a high-level investigation. The accounts were frozen following a request from Pakistan to the British government to recover the looted money.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) submitted an investigation report on the frozen bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Suleman Shehbaz in Westminster Court.

According to the report, no evidence of money laundering, corruption and criminal activity was found in the bank accounts. The 21-month investigation looked at 20 years of financial affairs.

The British agency had launched probe at the request of the government of Pakistan, NAB and the Asset Recovery Unit.