NCOC decides to start coronavirus vaccination for people aged 12, above

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said that, “Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated.”

In today s NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older. Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 28, 2021

The decision was taken after Pakistan reported 41 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,241,825. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,638 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,400 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,575 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,361 in Sindh 5,514 in KP, 919 in Islamabad, 737 in Azad Kashmir, 348 in Balochistan, and 184 in GB.



Furthermore, 456,343 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 429,655 in Punjab 173,353 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,217 in Islamabad, 34,074 in Azad Kashmir, 32,875 in Balochistan and 10,308 in Gilgit-Baltistan.



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,284,635 coronavirus tests and 44,116 in the last 24 hours. 1,164,219 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,015 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.17 percent.

So far, 56,229,457 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 345,202 in last 24 hours. 25,493,964 citizens have been have been fully vaccinated while 307,872 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 76,141,484 with 623,473 in the last 24 hours.