ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan in his address at the conference said, Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in a strong local government. He admitted that it was government’s mistake to delay local body elections in its foundation year. Provinces have been given authority under the auspices of 18th amendment.



He said that imposing Article 148 is a big problem. It is impossible to take the country towards advancement unless the old mindsets are updated.



He, further, said Local Government is stalled due to CM’s unwillingness, and it is possible to manage the affairs of Karachi while sitting in Islamabad. Sindh government is not spending a penny in Sindh, Chaudhry reiterated.