LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has crushed under the weight of its own lie.



In a statement, the PML-N leader said that investigation was started on the appeal of Asset Recovery Unit. The government had invited National Capital Authority (NCA) to visit Pakistan in 2020, she told.



Marriyum Aurangzeb further claimed that Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had also met National Crime Agency in London.