LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 41 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,241,825. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,638 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,400 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,575 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,361 in Sindh 5,514 in KP, 919 in Islamabad, 737 in Azad Kashmir, 348 in Balochistan, and 184 in GB.

Furthermore 456,343 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 429,655 in Punjab 173,353 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,217 in Islamabad, 34,074 in Azad Kashmir, 32,875 in Balochistan and 10,308 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,284,635 coronavirus tests and 44,116 in the last 24 hours. 1,164,219 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,015 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.17 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 56,229,457 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 345,202 in last 24 hours. 25,493,964 citizens have been have been fully vaccinated while 307,872 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 76,141,484 with 623,473 in the last 24 hours.