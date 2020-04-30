Murad Ali Shah said that 523 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 11 more patients of coronavirus have lost their lives in the province whereas 523 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that over 12,840 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 523 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 173 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 352 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 426,293.

Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 474 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 4 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

