QUETTA (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed two more lives in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 348 in the province, Dunya News reported.

At least 14 more persons were tested positive for the deadly disease in the province in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients infected by the COVID-19 to 31,908 in the province.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 794 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 14 persons were tested positive for COVID-19.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 168 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,392 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded at 1.76 percent in the province.

