PTI govt recruited 73 individuals in PIA on merit: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday said that the government has recruited 73 individuals in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on merit following legal formalities.

During question hour in the National Assembly, the minister said that the previous government had given jobs in the aviation sector based on political affiliations and even obliged fake degree holders.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that two flights were operating between Karachi and Sukkur and that Dalbadin Airport has also been made operational.

He said PIA floated a tender for hiring of international business consultant firm for development of corporate business plan in local and international media in November 2019.

The minister said after completing the tender formalities in accordance with PPRA rules, M/S International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consultancy emerged as successful bidder.