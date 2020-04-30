ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s 131-page dossier on war crimes and human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has disturbed India at diplomatic level.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had issued a detailed 131-page dossier on war crimes and human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir.

According to the sources, Pakistan’s aggressive diplomatic move regarding dossier is yielding positive results. The international community was shocked at India’s war crimes, serious human rights violations and genocide.

The sources said that Pakistan’s dossier make upset Indian at diplomatic level. “India has failed miserably to remove the effects of the dossier at the diplomatic level and the UN Human Rights Council has mobilized on a number of issues pertaining to the dossier,” it added.

The sources also mentioned that the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) special envoys have raised many questions and sent a questionnaire to the Indian government. “The Indian Modi-led government has not answered any of the questions of the UNHRC. The voice of dossier also echoed in the British House of Representatives, the European Parliament, the US Congress and relevant committees.”

The sources further maintained that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also took the dossier matter seriously. Slamming New Delhi over Indian atrocities, the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir called upon the international community to “take immediate cognisance of the compelling evidence” contained in a dossier issued by Pakistan on September 12 against India’s heinous crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

The sources said that the Foreign Ministry provided dossier to the diplomatic missions of more than 70 countries, adding that a comprehensive briefing was given to all foreign ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats appointed in Pakistan. The dossier was also handed over to the United Nations Secretary-General, other leaders and Permanent Delegates of the member countries.