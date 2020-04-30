GB Tourism sector achieved unprecedented success this year: Raja Nasir

GILGIT-BALTISTAN (Dunya News) – Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan has said that the tourism sector has achieved unprecedented success during this year due to prudent policies of PTI government.In his message in connection with World Tourism Day, the Minister said that despite of Corona challenges, large number of tourists visited Gilgit Baltistan and other beautiful places in the country.

Counting on different measures taken by the government to strengthen the tourism sector, he said at the first step, we revised our tourism policy and grant of trekking permits brought under the tourism ministry. He said this step helped us accumulating wealth that could be utilized for the betterment of locals.

The Minister said the government is working to establish Tourism Authority in Gilgit Baltistan and for this purpose; legislation is under process in coordination with all stakeholders. He said that a task force is also be made for strict monitoring and sustainability of tourists places.

Raja Nasir Ali Khan said the government is also working to promoting winter tourism in the province. He said the tourism industry has huge potential to contribute to the economy of the country, therefore, more focused approached is need of the hour.