FIC angiography machine out of order for four months

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Faulty angiography machine at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) has increased the problems of heart patients.

According to sources, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) is the only treatment center for heart patients in Central Punjab where heart disease is diagnosed after angiography test. After the test, the patient is treated with medication or bypass surgery.

Hospital’s angiography machine is out of order for more than 4 months aggravates the problems faced by heart patients.

Patients are being given longer dates for angiography. One faulty angiography machine out of total three, further exacerbating patients’ problems.

According to the hospital administration, angiography machines have become very old which often causes problems.

The hospital s executive director told sources that the faulty machine was being repaired, while patients said their lives were in danger due to government and administrative inattention.

