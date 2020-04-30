Rana Sanaullah said that he does not support any immoral act.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that the entire party stands with narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who always spoke of civilian supremacy.

Talking to media persons, Rana Sanaullah said that he is not aware of Muhammad Zubair’s stance regarding the released video and urged the people behind the leak to come forward so that forensic of the video can be held.

The PML-N leader said that he does not know what they want from former Governor Sindh. Rana Sanaullah, while asking media to investigate the video, said that he does not support any immoral act.