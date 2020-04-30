ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that he had predicted two years ago that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will split into two groups but now it seems that the party will be divided into three groups.

Talking to media persons in federal capital, the minister said that there is unrest in PML-N and now family disputes of the leadership are out in the open and are affecting the politics of the party. History is full of such infighting in the Mughal families, he added.

Talking about cancellation of New Zealand cricket team tour, the minister said that soon people involved in the conspiracy against Pakistan will be exposed.

Sheikh Rashid further said that Pakistan has laid down over 80,000 lives in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Army is always ready to defend the country and fight terrorism.