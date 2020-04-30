Ahmad Raza Kasuri said that he was not an individual but an institution.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has declared the petitions regarding the introduction of presidential system in the country inadmissible.

The Supreme Court clarified that the parliamentary system was the basis of the constitution and the court had no constitutional authority to order a change in the political system.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case against the objections of the Registrar s Office on the pleas of Ahmad Raza Kasuri regarding the introduction of presidential system in the country.

In his remarks regarding the petition, Justice Umar Ata Bandial stated that the court also had to see whether the petitioner was relevant in the case or not as well as if the petition addressed anything concrete about basic human rights.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial further remarked that the court also had to look as to why the petitioner had to file this appeal while there were powerful political parties present in the country.

In response to Justice Umar Ata’s remarks, Ahmad Raza Kasuri said if the politicians were not thinking about the Interest and welfare of the country, why I should remain silent. He further said that he was the only living person left in the country of those who drafted the constitution of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that under Article 46 of the Constitution, the Prime Minister of the country puts the matter before a joint sitting of Parliament for a referendum. “Has this matter yet been brought before the Prime Minister or Parliament or will the presidential system be introduced on the desire of one individual,” he questioned.

Responding to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s remarks, Ahmad Raza Kasuri said that he was not an individual but an institution.

Addressing Ahmad Raza Kasuri, Justice Muneeb Akhtar said, “When the constitution was being drafted and you were a member of parliament, why did you not oppose the parliamentary system at that time?” To which, Ahmad Raza Kasuri responded that even then, he opposed the constitutional document.

On which Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the court should not be involved in irrelevant matters. The court upheld the objections of the Registrar s Office and declared the petitions against the presidential system inadmissible.