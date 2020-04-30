ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has granted exemption to both wives of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah from hearings of assets case.



During the hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) lawyer has opposed the decision of exempting Shah’s wives from the hearings.



It is to be mentioned here that NAB had arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

"NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case," a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.



Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.



In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.