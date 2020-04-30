Decision was taken in view of security concerns on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Mobile phone service to remain partially suspended in some parts of Lahore for two days (Monday and Tuesday) in view of security concerns on the occasion of Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), Dunya News reported.

The decision to partially suspend mobile phone service in the city was taken by the Punjab Home Department during a meeting. The decision was taken at the request of Lahore police.

Earlier, the three-day 978th Urs celebrations of great saint Syed Ali Abul Hasan bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), began in Lahore on Sunday.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan inaugurated the Urs celebrations by laying a traditional chaadar and floral wreath on the grave of the Sufi saint.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister underlined the need for promoting teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and other saints to eliminate intolerance and extremism from the society.

