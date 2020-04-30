Pak Army soldier martyred in Machh attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and two others injured in a terror attack at the security forces’ check-post in Balochistan s area Machh.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists attacked a security check-post in Machh area of Balochistan, resulting in a gunfight between the attackers and the security personnel.

During an exchange of fire, a soldier identified as Irfan embraced martyrdom, the army’s media wing said adding that two personnel also sustained injuries in the attack.

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army is committed to repelling such cowardly attacks and would not let terrorists sabotage peace restored after huge sacrifices.

Earlier in the day, the security forces had killed a local head of proscribed organization during an operation in Kanak area of Balochistan’s Mastung.

The killed terrorist Mumtaz was nominated in dozens of cases and had a bounty of five million rupees on his head.