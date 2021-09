Indian troops martyr two youth in Bandipora

SRINAGAR (KMS) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Bandipora district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Watrina village on the outskirts of Bandipora town.

Indian forces launched a CASO in the Watrina area this morning.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.