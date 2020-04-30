PM Imran Khan grieved over Khurram's death

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Sunday expressed his deep grief over the death of Khurram Mahmood, a businessman and Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activist in the United States.

The prime minister also expressed his condolence with the bereaved family.

PM Khan on his twitter handle posted, “Saddened to learn of the passing of Khurram Mahmood in the USA. He was a successful businessman and dedicated PTI social media activist. My condolences and prayers go to his family”.