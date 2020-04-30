LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz on Sudnay said that there is no ambiguity on the matter regarding the extension to the army chief, saying that the decision to vote in Parliament was taken by the party leadership.

Talking to the journalists in Lahore, the opposition leader said that the decision regarding the extension of army chief was right one and was taken by the party leadership. “The national interest should take precedence over personal interest. Transparent elections are need of hour to resolve the major issues facing by the nation,” he added.

“We believe in political struggle but the PTI government broke all records of corruption. The current government has failed miserably maintaining law and order, while the government has no policy regarding coronavirus,” the PML-N leader said lambasting at the PTI government.

He continued that Pakistan has highest inflation in South Asia and the government has failed miserably on every front. “Now, we will not allow double standards the incumbent government,” he added.

Hamza Shahbaz also maintained that former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif had defeated dengue in his government. “The series of inflation is not being stopped and Pakistani nation is facing difficult time. The news of hiking prices of gas has been surfaced before the winter and millions of people have lost their jobs in this government,” he said.

He further said that billions of rupees have been embezzled in the Peshawar BRT project. “This nation had forgotten about dengue. Today, children are getting sick from dengue,” he added.